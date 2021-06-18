Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 475 Shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BYLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 172,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 91,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,704,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period.

Get iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BYLD opened at $25.15 on Friday. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $26.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.