Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,911 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,911 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in APA in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 57.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter worth $57,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA opened at $21.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 4.93.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. APA had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. On average, analysts predict that APA Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is -9.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Truist cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

