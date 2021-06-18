Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,666 Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

In related news, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 19,500 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $287,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 2.11.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 1.20%. Analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.