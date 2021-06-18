Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,279 Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,506,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,024.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 181,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,707,000. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE JLL opened at $200.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.67 and a twelve month high of $212.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.