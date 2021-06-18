Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HYEM opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.05.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.