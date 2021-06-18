Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after acquiring an additional 324,194 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Huntsman by 1,241.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 275,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntsman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

