Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CALX shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

CALX stock traded down $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.34. 26,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,485. Calix has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $162.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calix by 257.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Calix in the first quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Calix during the first quarter worth about $923,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,069,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 140,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,856,000 after acquiring an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

About Calix

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

