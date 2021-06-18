Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $295.79 million.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $63.50 on Friday. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 244.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Calavo Growers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.25.

In other news, Director Donald M. Sanders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Anthony Digregorio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total value of $78,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,907.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

