CaixaPay Tops 1-Day Volume of $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 17th. CaixaPay has a total market cap of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the dollar. One CaixaPay coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.51 or 0.00141911 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00180521 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $339.14 or 0.00899371 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,759.45 or 1.00135203 BTC.

About CaixaPay

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. CaixaPay’s official website is www.caixapay.com . CaixaPay’s official Twitter account is @CaixaPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

