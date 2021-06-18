CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 96.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 705,080 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CAE were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CAE during the 1st quarter worth $449,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CAE by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in CAE by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in CAE by 86,641.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in CAE by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 875,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 284,420 shares during the last quarter. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAE opened at $31.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.81, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $32.19.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAE. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial raised shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

