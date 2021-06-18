CACI International (NYSE:CACI) PT Raised to $286.00 at Morgan Stanley

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $282.00 to $286.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CACI. Barclays increased their price target on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $263.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. CACI International has a 1 year low of $190.16 and a 1 year high of $266.96.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total value of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CACI International by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CACI International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

