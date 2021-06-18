Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Short Interest Update

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 13th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
In other news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 5.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($4.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.
BURL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.75.
About Burlington Stores
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
