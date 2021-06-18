BTIG Research Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $127.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $117.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.44.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $94.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.69. Lennar has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

