Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BC. Citigroup raised shares of Brunswick from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.69.

NYSE BC opened at $92.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

