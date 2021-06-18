Brokers Offer Predictions for Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Star Bulk Carriers in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SBLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. SEB Equity Research initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.15.

Shares of SBLK opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.69.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 705.88%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

