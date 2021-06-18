Brokers Offer Predictions for Etsy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Etsy in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.17.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $169.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.56. Etsy has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.56 million. Etsy had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 73.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Etsy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,234,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,465,087,000 after buying an additional 1,702,074 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,597,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,923 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,817,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,962,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 681,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,188,000 after purchasing an additional 449,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $1,412,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,977,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total transaction of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,878 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,036. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

