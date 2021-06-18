Brokerages Set Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) PT at $23.80

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.80.

VINP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $848.84 million and a PE ratio of 33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $19.55 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

