Brokerages Set Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) PT at $448.22

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total value of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 58,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,121,492.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.21. 774,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,354. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $319.58 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.