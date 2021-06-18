Brokerages Set Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) PT at $71.50

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.50.

RCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

RCI opened at $51.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $37.84 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3981 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

