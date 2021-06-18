Brokerages Set JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Target Price at $128.80

Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in JOYY during the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JOYY by 35.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YY stock opened at $69.63 on Tuesday. JOYY has a fifty-two week low of $68.28 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

