Brokerages Set Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Target Price at $33.18

Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $15,348,000. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.38. 179,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,408,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 119.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43. Howmet Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

