Brokerages Set FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target at $21.25

Shares of FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

FEYE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get FireEye alerts:

In related news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $201,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in FireEye in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

FEYE traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. 17,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,180,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. FireEye has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information security company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.00 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 18.88% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FireEye will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.