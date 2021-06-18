Brokerages Set Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) PT at $15.33

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

CLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CLDR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 22,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,525. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30. Cloudera has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudera will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,384.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $226,160.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,557 shares of company stock worth $1,393,321 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

