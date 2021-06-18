Brokerages Set BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Target Price at $1,138.50

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,138.50.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.63. The company had a trading volume of 123,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.