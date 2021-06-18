Brokerages Set Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) PT at $4.50

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

USAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

USAS stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,570. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $211.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 369.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares in the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.