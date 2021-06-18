Brokerages Expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Q2 posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.39 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on QTWO shares. Gabelli upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total value of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,943 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Q2 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Q2 by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Q2 by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter.

QTWO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. 633,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,068. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Q2 has a 52 week low of $79.86 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -43.05 and a beta of 1.51.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

