Brokerages Expect Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Announce $3.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will report earnings per share of $3.65 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.75 and the lowest is $3.55. Mohawk Industries posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 886.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $15.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion.

Several research firms have commented on MHK. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

NYSE MHK opened at $183.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

