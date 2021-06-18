Brokerages Expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $256.32 Million

Brokerages expect Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) to report sales of $256.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duke Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $258.60 million and the lowest is $254.05 million. Duke Realty reported sales of $226.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Realty will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duke Realty.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $49.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $201,627,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 150.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $57,418,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,156,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,417 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

