Brokerages Anticipate Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) to report $2.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.46 billion and the lowest is $2.37 billion. Navistar International reported sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full-year sales of $8.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.35 billion to $10.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Navistar International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAV. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Navistar International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Navistar International by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Navistar International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Navistar International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,601,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,329,000 after buying an additional 255,913 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Navistar International in the fourth quarter worth $48,942,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Navistar International stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $44.45. 7,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,131. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.26. Navistar International has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.88.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

