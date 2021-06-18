Brokerages Anticipate Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to Announce -$0.66 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) to report earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.50). Marinus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.64) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($1.87). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.59) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRNS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 829,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,847,000 after buying an additional 117,410 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 100.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $664.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.41. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

