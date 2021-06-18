Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to Post $6.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post earnings of $6.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.05 and the lowest is $6.39. Humana posted earnings per share of $12.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $21.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $24.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.11 to $25.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.94.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total value of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Humana by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after buying an additional 385,141 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Humana by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after buying an additional 1,136,161 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Humana by 2.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $601,429,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $428.94 on Tuesday. Humana has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $439.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

