Brokerages Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.08 Million

Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will report $171.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.00 million and the lowest is $169.60 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $160.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $674.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $669.10 million to $680.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $691.93 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 637,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,841. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Heartland Express by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 121,512 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Heartland Express by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heartland Express by 48.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

