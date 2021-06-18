Brokerages Anticipate Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cerecor’s earnings. Cerecor reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cerecor will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cerecor.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Cerecor had a negative return on equity of 193.20% and a negative net margin of 1,653.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group raised Cerecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Cerecor in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CERC. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Cerecor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cerecor by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.67. 1,365,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,496. The company has a market cap of $350.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78. Cerecor has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases.

