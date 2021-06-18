Brokerages Anticipate Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Catalent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Catalent posted sales of $947.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalent will report full year sales of $3.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $3.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catalent.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upped their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

In related news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $148,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 13.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,731,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,318,000 after purchasing an additional 206,788 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Catalent by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Catalent by 5.0% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Catalent by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter worth $4,972,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLT stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,923. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Catalent has a 52 week low of $69.52 and a 52 week high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

