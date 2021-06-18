Brokerages Anticipate Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $260.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) will post sales of $260.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.10 million to $275.00 million. Ameresco posted sales of $223.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 12.44%.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameresco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. 1,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $70.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,379,520. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ameresco by 43.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

