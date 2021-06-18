Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 59,723 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019,415 shares.The stock last traded at $25.08 and had previously closed at $24.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 19.19%. Research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

