Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Barrett Asset Management LLC

Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in Broadcom by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 590.0% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $7.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $464.12. 42,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,041,763. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.77 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $190.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.