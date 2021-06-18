British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).
Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,846.50 ($37.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,772.97.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.
