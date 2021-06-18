British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) target price on British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of British American Tobacco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on British American Tobacco and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,548.44 ($46.36).

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,846.50 ($37.19) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,206 ($41.89). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,772.97.

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 10,600 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, for a total transaction of £299,980 ($391,925.79). Also, insider Jack Bowles sold 11,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,802 ($36.61), for a total value of £320,380.68 ($418,579.41). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 10,617 shares of company stock worth $30,044,590 and sold 24,461 shares worth $68,274,560.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

