Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IQSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.55% of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after acquiring an additional 34,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 73,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,631,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,677,000 after purchasing an additional 477,495 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. IQ Candriam ESG International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.90.

