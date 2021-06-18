Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $844,000 Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 84.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,174 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $174.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $123.84 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

