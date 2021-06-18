Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,252 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.2% during the first quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 42,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 136,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 31.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,437 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $85.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $98.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

