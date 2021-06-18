Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires New Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Village Super Market during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in Village Super Market by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Village Super Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $23.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.49 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.14. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

