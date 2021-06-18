Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) & Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Financial Comparison

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) and Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Brickell Biotech and Cellectis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cellectis 0 1 4 0 2.80

Brickell Biotech presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 534.30%. Cellectis has a consensus price target of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 129.28%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than Cellectis.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Cellectis’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $1.82 million 32.01 -$20.91 million ($0.85) -1.02 Cellectis $82.46 million 8.34 -$81.07 million ($1.91) -7.92

Brickell Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cellectis. Cellectis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brickell Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and Cellectis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -3,255.36% -108.81% -81.75% Cellectis -200.21% -36.24% -24.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Cellectis shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Cellectis shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Brickell Biotech has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellectis has a beta of 2.38, meaning that its stock price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cellectis beats Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It has a collaboration agreement with AnGes, Inc. for the development of a novel DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis S.A., a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is also developing UCARTCS1 and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. In addition, the company produces high oleic soybean oil, other soybean products, and fiber wheat. It has strategic alliances with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as well as a strategic research and development collaboration with Cytovia Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

