Bp Plc Sells 7,816 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bp Plc cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,816 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% in the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $92.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Argus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

