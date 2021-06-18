Bp Plc Sells 2,569 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Bp Plc decreased its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 62,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.83, for a total value of $16,203,542.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,342,948.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total transaction of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,995 shares of company stock worth $67,411,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CI shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

NYSE CI opened at $236.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.37. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

