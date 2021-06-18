Bp Plc Purchases 84,269 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bp Plc raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1,079.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,269 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,394,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after purchasing an additional 290,433 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 123.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,026,235 shares of company stock valued at $318,310,923. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

