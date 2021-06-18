Bp Plc Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bp Plc decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,875 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $197.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.48 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

