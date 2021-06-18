Bp Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bp Plc trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,945 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 136,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON opened at $214.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $226.38. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.53 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

