Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bowman Consulting Group in a research report issued on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bowman Consulting Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BWMN opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $14.90.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.