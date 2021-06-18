Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a sell rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.69.

NYSE BXP opened at $119.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $6,233,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 153,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boston Properties by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Boston Properties by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

